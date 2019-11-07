Ryobi’s Electric Riding Lawn Mower with bagger is $2,600 (Reg. $3,000), more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 38-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower with Bagging Kit for $2,600 shipped. As a comparison, the lawn mower alone sells for $2,699 and the bagging kit together typically goes for nearly $3,000. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked on this model. Ryobi offers one of the few all-electric consumer riding lawn mowers on the market today. It sports a 38-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime and of course, zero emissions. The added bagger ensures that you won’t have to worry about picking up pesky leaves. Rated 4.5/5 stars by 860 Home Depot reviewers. More Green Deals can be found below.

Amazon currently offers the Wemo Wi-Fi Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $4 of the all-time low, is the best since June, and marks the third-best price we’ve seen. Headlined by the inclusion of HomeKit support, Wemo’s in-wall dimmer switch can be integrated into a variety of other smart home platforms. So whether you’re looking to summon Siri, Alexa, or Assistant, you’ll be able to turn lights on or off, dim the brightness during movies, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 630 customers. Head below for more.

