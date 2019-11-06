Kia unveils sleek-looking electric SUV concept that you’ll never see on the road

Kia has unveiled a new sleek-looking electric SUV concept, but it’s unfortunately not something you are likely ever going to see on the road.

Hyundai and Kia have been tentatively getting into electric vehicles.

They have only been introducing all-electric vehicles as an option on existing gas-powered models.

We have yet to see them launch a dedicated all-electric vehicle, but Kia has now unveiled a sleek-looking electric SUV concept to “envision” what an electric SUV could look like for Kia: The Futuron Concept.

They wrote about the vehicle:

“The Futuron Concept represents the modern and confident image of a progressive electric SUV coupe envisioned by Kia. The Futuron name itself is a portmanteau of ‘future’ and ‘on’, hinting at the switched-on, electric nature of future SUV designs from the brand.”

Here are a few images of the Futuron Concept released by Kia today:

Kia explains the novel design of the electric SUV concept:

“The Kia Futuron Concept is built around a single, strong ‘360-degree’ design notable for its pure, smooth form devoid of ornament. The delicate diffusion of the body’s surfaces creates a series of taut, flowing shapes which twist, expand and contract around the body. The result is a sleek and streamlined shape, creating an aero-efficient profile.”

The novel design extends to the interior of the vehicle, which has been designed with autonomous driving in mind:

“The front fender flows backwards from the front of the hood before plunging into the cabin itself, establishing a connection between the driving seat and the road ahead. The concept’s roof is a diamond-shaped panoramic glasshouse which sits atop the 360-degree core, in the best traditions of UFO and flying saucer design. While flooding the cabin with natural light, it also extends down the bonnet to give drivers an unparalleled view ahead. The glasshouse also incorporates a network of LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors capable of providing Level 4 autonomous driving features, enabling hands-off and eyes-off driving in most conditions.”

Kia didn’t mention any specs about the powertrain other than it is “a fully-electric all-wheel-drive powertrain.”

Electrek’s Take

That’s an incredibly good-looking vehicle.

Obviously, it has oversized wheels and the windows are too small, but it’s not like they are going to bring it to market anyway.

It’s called ‘Futuron’ after all.

It’s sad because Kia and Hyundai really need to bring dedicated EVs to the market.

