Cree smart LED light bulbs $5.50, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Cree Connected 60W Smart LED Light Bulb for $5.71 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’ll typically find it for over $10 at various retailers including Home Depot, which has it listed for $12. Today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low. This dimmable LED light bulb comes from one of the biggest names out there in Cree. Features include support for smart home platforms like Alexa. Each bulb is rated for 22 years of use with illumination up to 815 lumens. Ships with a three-year warranty. Rated 3.7/5 stars by over 700 Amazon reviewers. More Green Deals below.

Amazon currently offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Switch for $30.45 shipped. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats our previous mention by $4, and is the best we’ve seen in 2019. This toggle-style Z-Wave light switch from GE can integrate with a variety of smart home platforms thanks to Z-Wave support. That inclusion also means that this one is more reliable than alternatives centered around Wi-Fi connectivity. This smart light switch also features a built-in Z-Wave Plus repeater, expanding your setup so that other devices can take advantage of the improved range. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 370 customers.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link KL60 Kasa Filament Amber Smart LED Light Bulb for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $20, today’s offer marks the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low as well. Differing from your average smart light bulb, TP-Link’s Edison-style bulb features a transparent design that shows off the nifty filament. Not only will it make a nice addition to your smart home from the looks department, but also in terms of functionality. This bulb works with Alexa and Assistant, all while not requiring a hub or additional hardware. Rated 4/5 stars from 315 customers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.