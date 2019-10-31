Sun Joe’s popular 40V electric pressure washer is $149, more in today’s Green Deals

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering the Sun Joe 40V 5Ah 1160 PSI Cordless Pressure Washer for $149 shipped. That’s a $110 savings off the original price and a new all-time low. This 40V cordless system pumps up to 1160 PSI of water pressure and includes a 34-inch wand, 20-feet of hose and a variety of adapters. Sun Joe products generally receive solid ratings across the board at Amazon. More Green Deals below.

Home Depot offers up to 50% off generators, outdoor tools, and more. Free shipping is available on the entire lot. Our top pick is the Sun Joe 1440W Battery-powered Inverter Generator for $499.99. It typically goes for over $800 at other online retailers. This is a match of the best price we’ve tracked all-time. With a mobile design and a huge 1440W battery, this fuel-free portable battery can be used to jump-start engines, power up a fridge, and more. It has dual USB ports, two outlets, and a weatherproof design for outdoor use. Perfect for tailgating or simply having some extra power on-hand in the event of an outage. Sun Joe’s lineup is well-rated across the board.

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Meross smart home devices starting at $18 Prime shipped with the Outdoor Alexa-enabled Dual Outlet Smart Plug. Those without a Prime membership will face a $6 delivery fee. Usually selling for $26 at Amazon, today’s offer comes within $1 of our previous mention and matches the second-best price we’ve seen. This smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights and more. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant, and your smartphone. Rated 4/5 stars from over 620 customers. Head below for more.

