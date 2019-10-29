Tesla increases Model S and Model X range, now tops at 373 miles

Tesla has updated the range of the Model S and Model X with a slight increase for their top-of-the-line models.

During Tesla’s Q3 earnings report, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla “incorrectly certified” Model S range:

The base Model S at this point has a range of 370 miles. Actually, technically it’s 373, but we actually certified it incorrectly as 370, but it’s 373. And there are some software improvements that we think will make that even better.

In April, Tesla introduced new versions of the Model S and Model X with new drivetrains, upgraded suspension, and a few more upgrades.

It resulted in a new record 370-mile range for the Model S Long Range and a 325-mile range for the Model X Long Range.

Now Tesla has updated the Model S and Model X online design studios to increase the range of each model by three miles:

The range hasn’t been increased on EPA’s website yet, but Tesla is starting to advertise the vehicles with the new range.

On top of the new range certification, Tesla is also expected to increase power and range through electric motor control optimization.

During a conference call with analysts after Tesla’s Q3 2019 earnings, Musk said that they have more improvements coming through software updates:

I forgot to mention, we’re also expecting there’s going to be an over-the-air improvement that will improve the power of the Model S, X, and 3. That’s, by the way, coming in a few weeks. It should be in the order of 5% power improvement due to improved firmware.

Tesla VP of technology Drew Baglino said that they have found ways to optimize the motor control, and it should result in about “5% improvement for all Model 3 customers and 3% for Model S and Model X” customers.

Musk also said that the upcoming update will also bring improvements to the range, single-pedal driving, Supercharging speed, comfort, and feel.

Tesla started releasing an update with the power increase, but we are expecting more updates with the other upgrades mentioned by Tesla’s management.

We will update when we get more details about the motor optimization updates.

