Grab a four-pack of Rayovac Rechargeable AA Batteries for $6, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers a four-pack of Rayovac Rechargeable AA Batteries for $5.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $9, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. Going the rechargeable route is a great way to cut down on your waste production over time. Rayovac promises that you can power up these AAs nearly 1,500 times, making it a great way to kick your battery buying habits to the curb. Includes a five-year warranty as well for added peace of mind. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 600 Amazon reviewers. More Green Deals below.

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off select tankless water heaters. The deals start at $65 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the ATMOR Pro-Plus 3.7GPM Electric Tankless Water Heater at $244.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $300. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked. There are many reasons to make the switch to a tankless water heater, including continuous and on-demand hot water. This model provides up to 3.7GPM, which is ideal for smaller homes. It offers a digital display for easy control, a sleek design, and ships with a seven-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4/5 stars by over 200 Home Depot reviewers. More deals below.

BuyDig currently offers the Nest Thermostat E bundled with a Google Home for $169 shipped when code HDM16 has been applied at checkout. Normally purchasing the thermostat and smart speaker would run you $268, with today’s offer saving you $99. It’s also $6 under the combined 2019 lows on both smart home devices. Standout features on Nest Thermostat E fall to its sleek design with a frosted display. Alongside Assistant control, you’re looking at added energy savings which is said to reduce heating bills by 12%. Throw in the Google Home Speaker, and you’ll be well on your way to kickstarting an Assistant-powered home. In both cases, you’re looking at 4.5+ star ratings from thousands of shoppers. More below.

