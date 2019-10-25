Today’s best Green Deals include an 8-pack of LED retrofit light bulbs for $67, more

Torchstar (99% positive feedback from 16,510 customers) via Amazon offers its 8-pack of 4-inch Dimmable Retrofit Recessed LED Lighting for $67.11 shipped when promo code CBLJZ7L8 is applied during checkout. That’s a $12 savings off the regular price and the lowest that we’ve tracked on this bundle. Ditch your old recessed lights and go LED with this bundle from Torchstar. You’ll be able to cut down on energy usage (up to 87%) and count on its impressive 35,000 hour lifespan. These retrofit lights are designed for five or six-inch housings. Simply screw in the socket and secure the light in place. Rated 4.6/5 stars by 230 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for more deals below.

Click & Grow (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Garden 3 Indoor Herb Garden for $74.95 shipped in all three colors. Regularly $100 at both Amazon and direct from Click & Grow, today’s deal is a solid 25% off and matching our previous mention. We haven’t seen them go for less on Amazon since way back in summer 2018 ($5 less). You just drop in the included plant pods, fill the water reservoir, plug the self-watering planter in, and wait for your fresh herbs to grow. You can even transfer your favorites to other planters once they’re grown if you want. Then expand your yield with a host of other pods from cilantro, basil and lavender to wild strawberries, thyme, and chili peppers. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 150 Amazon customers.

ENKEEO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 155Wh Portable Power Station for $82.99 shipped. This is down from its $130 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up more than enough power to run small household electronics, charge your laptop, and keep your iPad topped off, this portable battery is perfect for camping trips and long weekends at the lake. You’ll find two AC outlets, three USB ports, a DC input, and more here. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

