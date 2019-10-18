BMW revises iNext electric car range down to 360 miles

While BMW has a few more EVs coming before the iNext electric crossover, the vehicle is expected to become BMW’s flagship.

The automaker has been talking about an insanely long range for the iNext, but it has apparently now revised it down.

The German automaker unveiled the concept iNext vehicle a year ago.

Unfortunately, they didn’t confirm many details about the vehicle, but they have been teasing it for years and talked about its position in the market.

BMW’s head of sales and marketing, Ian Robertson, previously shared doubts about Tesla’s ability to produce Model 3 in volume at $35,000 and in the process, he said that the iNext would be the real competitor in the segment.

But the iNext is actually a crossover and not a sedan like the Model 3, which leads us to believe that BMW is talking about the price point more than the segment.

As for range, BMW didn’t go into details, but executives have previously talked about an insane 435-mile range.

Now after talking with BMW executives, Auto Express reports that the automaker is actually targetting “a WLTP-verified range of 360 miles.”

That is significantly lower than what they previously mentioned, but it is still a significant range that would likely reach around 300 miles under the EPA rating.

To keep with the Tesla comparison, the top-of-the-line Model Y, which is expected to be a closer competitor as a crossover, should have a range of about 300 miles.

Interestingly, BMW has also promised a relatively low price for the iNext.

The iNext is expected to come to market in 2021.

Electrek’s Take

That makes more sense and 360 miles – though probably closer to 300 miles – is not bad.

I am excited about the iNext, but I take everything automakers say about cars coming in 2 years with a grain of salt.

For now, I’ll focus on the iX3 electric SUV and the new BMW i4.

I think those two vehicles are going to have a good impact on electrification.

