Get 16 Philips LED Light Bulbs for $18 in today’s Green Deals, more

Amazon offers a 16-pack of Philips A19 LED Non-dimmable Light Bulbs for $17.89 Prime shipped. Regularly $25 or more, this brings today’s deal down to around $1 per bulb. That’s the magic number when looking for a LED bulb deal. Transition from traditional light bulbs can save up to 80% over the long haul. Philips rates this product for nearly 11,000 hours of use. Over 3,500 Amazon reviewers have left a combined 4.3/5 star rating. More Green Deals below.

Amazon offers the Woods 24-hour Dusk to Dawn Outlet with sensor for $6.51 Prime shipped. That’s down from the original $18 price tag and regular $12 going rate. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. Woods delivers everything you need here to automate your outdoor lighting setup on a budget. If you don’t want to spend the money, or invest in a smart home, this automated timer is a great way to bring your setup together for less. Includes various settings from dusk to dawn, and two to eight hours, allowing for various lighting automation. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the Makita 18V LXT Cordless LED Lantern/Flashlight (DML806) for $37 shipped. That’s over 30% off what it has been fetching there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This multi-purpose light can be used in a variety of ways. Its lantern capabilities range can offer either 180 or 360-degrees of light with up to 620 lumens of brightness. When used as a flashlight, you’ll stand to benefit from 90 lumens of brightness and increased battery time. Depending on which LXT batteries you already have, up to 59 hours of light can be achieved. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

