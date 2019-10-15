Grab a three-pack of Sengled Dimmable Smart LED Light Bulbs for $23, more

Sengled USA via Amazon offers a three-pack of its Smart A19 LED Dimmable Light Bulbs for $22.89 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the regular $29 price tag and amongst the best, we’ve tracked on a 3-pack. You’ll get all the perks of a traditional LED light bulb here, including notable savings over time. But dimmable specs and automatic scheduling brings those energy savings along even further. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Amazon offers the Hunter SimpleConnect Signal Smart HomeKit Ceiling Fan for $265.92 shipped. Normally selling for $350, like you’ll find at Home Depot, Lowe’s, and direct from Hunter, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, is $23 under our previous mention and the third-best price we’ve seen in years. Hunter’s line of SimpleConnect ceiling fans integrate with Alexa, Assistant and Siri out of the box, allowing you to control the fan’s speed, built-in light, and more with your voice. Now that autumn weather is rolling in, this makes a nice alternative for the occasional cool down compared to your AC. This Signal model sports reversible reclaimed walnut and burnt oak grain fan blades alongside a matte nickel finish. Ratings are a tad mixed, though we found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

More on Sengled LED Light Bulbs:

Do more with your lighting. Transform your space with a single tap in the app or a simple voice command. Sengled Smart LEDs fit seamlessly into your existing smart home. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and Wink, it’s simple to add smart lighting in any room.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.