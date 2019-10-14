Get four AA rechargeable batteries with wall charger for $12, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon has a four-pack of Tenavolts AA Rechargeable Batteries with a Wall Charger for $11.89 Prime shipped after promo code VSYQQCX8 is applied during checkout and the on-page coupon is clipped. That takes over $20 off the regular price and is the best that we’ve tracked. While there are plenty of rechargeable battery bundles out there, few ship with a wall charger at this price. Going the rechargeable route ensures that you also have batteries on hand for your Mac accessories, gaming controllers and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars by nearly 500 Amazon customers. Head below for the rest of today’s best Green Deals.

Today only, Woot is offering Ninebot Segway electric transporters for $299.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, you’ll see a $6 delivery fee tacked on. Headlining is the ES1 Scooter which typically goes for up to $500 at various other retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Segway’s ES1 is a great electric scooter option for cruising around town. Offers up to 15-miles of range on a full charge. Rated 4+ stars by 50% of Amazon reviewers. Includes a one-year warranty with purchase. More below.

You can also pick up the Segway miniPro Personal Transporter for $299.99 as well. For comparison, it originally sold for $550 but currently is listed around $390 at retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention. The Segway miniPro is made from “durable aircraft-grade magnesium alloy”, so you know it’s ready for adventures. It can hit a max speed of 10mph with a 12.5-mile range. Perfect for cruising around the neighborhood or a quick run to the coffee shop. Ships with a one-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off select outdoor power equipment. Deals start at $39 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the Ryobi 42-inch 75Ah Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower for $3,299 shipped. That’s good for $600 off, $200 less than our previous mention, and the best offer we can currently find. This Ryobi riding mower reimagines your lawn cutting experience with a fully battery-powered design that can cut up to 2.25 acres on a single charge. Features include a 42-inch steel deck, 12-position adjustment, side or mulching discharge and it even has a USB port for charging your device. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

