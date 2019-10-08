Today’s Green Deals include an Oregon 40V Cordless Lawn Mower for $181 (Reg. $300), more

Amazon offers the Oregon Cordless Lawn Mower Kit with A6 4Ah Battery and Standard Charger for $180.97 shipped. It’s currently backordered at Amazon, but shipping sooner at Walmart for the same price. As a comparison, you’d typically pay over $300 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model features a brushless motor, ships with a 4Ah battery and charger. You’ll be able to count on up to 5,000-square feet of mow time on a single charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More Green Deals can be found below.

Next up, Amazon has the Wemo Insight Smart Plug for $29.99 shipped. As a comparison, it usually goes for $40 at Walmart and other retailers. Today’s deal is a match of the previous Amazon all-time low price. While there are plenty of smart plugs out there, few take it to the next level with activity energy tracking like the Wemo Insight. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, delivering all the usual voice-controlled perks you would expect. Wemo Insight takes ita step further with “real-time reports on how much energy your devices are consuming.” Rated 4+ stars by 50% of Amazon reviewers.

Amazon is offering the Snow Joe 12A 18-inch Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower (SJ617E) for $74.25 shipped. This is down from its $115 going rate at Amazon and is a new low that we’ve tracked. With an 18-inch wide cutting path, this snow thrower will clear your driveway in no time. Plus, most sidewalks will be cleaned in a single pass. The biggest benefit here is that there’s no oil or gas required. This makes it quieter than the competition, and also means you won’t have to worry about most maintenance. Ratings are thin here, but Snow Joe is well-reviewed overall.

