Amazon has a 16-pack of Philips LED light bulbs for $18, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers a 16-pack of Philips A19 LED Non-dimmable Light Bulbs for $17.89 Prime shipped. Regularly $25 or more, this brings today’s deal down to around $1 per bulb. That’s the magic number when looking for a LED bulb deal. Transition from traditional light bulbs can save up to 80% over the long haul. Philips rates this product for nearly 11,000 hours of use. Over 3,500 Amazon reviewers have left a combined 4.3/5 star rating. More Green Deals below.

Next up, Amazon is offering the iDevices Smart Thermostat for $65.44 shipped. That’s about $35 off what iDevices direct charges, a 15% savings compared to recent Amazon pricing, and is within a buck or two of the lowest offer we have tracked. I’ve been using this thermostat for about five years now. Not only was installation simple, I’ve also been delighted by just how versatile it is. Not only does it work with HomeKit, it’s also compatible with Assistant and Alexa, making it a solid option for those that don’t want to be locked into a specific ecosystem. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers.

Amazon has the Cree Connected 60W Smart LED Light Bulb for $5.90 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’ll typically find it for over $10 at various retailers including Home Depot, which has it listed for $12. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This dimmable LED light bulb comes from one of the biggest names out there in Cree. Features include support for smart home platforms like Alexa. Each bulb is rated for 22 years of use with illumination up to 815 lumens. Ships with a three-year warranty. Rated 3.7/5 stars by 700 Amazon reviewers.

