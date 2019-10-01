Cruise around on a Hover electric skateboard for $180, more in today’s Green Deals

Today only, Best Buy offers the Hover-1 Cruze Electric Skateboard for $179.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $50 more with today’s deal being the best we can find. The built-in 150W motor offers support for riders up to nearly 200-pounds with a total range of around nine miles. This model ships without a remote, so you won’t have to worry about controlling it with your hands. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 12-pack AAA Rechargeable Batteries and USB Wall Charger for $22.64 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $30, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model ships with 12 AAA rechargeable batteries, and a wall charger. You’ll also get a spare USB port as well for powering up other electronics. Going the rechargeable battery route is a great way to cut down on your own waste while also not having to worry about running out for more periodically. I’ve been using these for years, whether it’s for remotes or gaming controllers, or various other pieces of tech around the house. Rated 4/5 stars by over 5,400 Amazon reviewers.

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Mini HomeKit-enabled Multicolor A19 LED Light Bulb for $34.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $45 these days, that’s good for a 23% discount, comes within $3 of our previous mention, and is one of the best discounts we’ve seen. This smart LED bulb works without a hub or any additional hardware, and is compatible with your HomeKit, Alexa or Assistant-based smart home. It sports an 800 lumen output, making it a great way to add a pop of color to your office or home theater. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 700 customers.

