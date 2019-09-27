Pick up a Ryobi ONE+ 18V Electric Trimmer and Blower for $99, more

Home Depot offers the Ryobi ONE+ 18V String Trimmer and Blower Kit for $99 shipped. Originally $119, we’ve seen it trend around that price in recent months. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention. With fall officially here and leaves on the ground, going for Ryobi’s electric trimmer and blower bundle will be a great tool for keeping your landscaping clean. Best of all? Not fumes, gas or oil. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More deals below.

Another standout at Amazon is a 12-pack of Philips A19 LED Light Bulbs for $23.91 Prime shipped. You’d typically pay upwards of $30 for this bundle. This is a great way to outfit your home with new LED light bulbs and save significantly in the process. Made for over 10 years of use. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Ryobi Outdoor Tool Bundle features:

The RYOBI ONE+ Lithium-ion String Trimmer/Edger and Cordless Blower Combo Kit offers performance, comfort, cordless convenience and compatibility with over 125 ONE+ tools all for an unbeatable value. With their lightweight design, these tools are easy and comfortable to use. The trimmer features a 10 in. cut swath, auto-feed line head and rotating shaft for simple transition between trimming and edging. The blower is perfect for clearing hard surfaces and even includes a debris scraper for loosening stubborn dirt and leaves. The included ONE+ 18-Volt battery and charger are compatible with all RYOBI tools in the ONE+ family. There’s never been a better time to start or add to your ONE+ collection. Backed by a 3-years warranty.

