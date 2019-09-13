Tesla Autopilot safety feature helps save cop running a red light

A Model 3 owner credits Tesla’s Automatic Emergency Braking System, an active safety feature powered by Autopilot, for helping to save a police officer on a motorcycle running a red light.

The incident was caught on TeslaCam, Tesla’s integrated dashcam feature.

Yesterday, a Model 3 owner started to accelerate after the stoplight turned green when a police officer on a motorcycle ran the red light, seemingly to chase after someone.

The Tesla owner claims that the police officer had his lights on but his siren was off, and since he was coming from the side, he didn’t see him.

It resulted in the motorcycle being just a few feet in front of the Tesla when the owner claims Tesla’s Automatic Emergency Braking System activated and avoided the accident.

The owner said about the incident that happened yesterday in Los Angeles:

Happened this morning; I was rolling about my way when the light turns green, and out of nowhere a cop without their audio on for their sirens runs a red light. If not for Tesla’s emergency stop safety features this would not have been a good day. Thank you Tesla and Elon Musk for making the Model 3 the safest car ever or I might’ve scarred myself for life with a horrible accident.

.He released a video of the incident using the footage from TeslaCam:

We have seen several similar examples of Tesla’s automatic emergency braking system saving the day, but it’s important to keep in mind that it’s not designed to avoid all accidents.

Tesla describes its automatic emergency braking (AEB) system:

Automatic Emergency Braking, a new collision Avoidance Assist feature, is designed to automatically engage the brakes to reduce the impact of an unavoidable frontal collision with another vehicle. The brakes disengage when you press hard on the accelerator pedal, release the brake pedal, or sharply turn the steering wheel.

Therefore, it’s important to stay vigilant at all times and not rely on Tesla’s driver-assist features to avoid accidents.

