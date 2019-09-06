Tesla is donating 50 electric car charging stations at Parks Canada locations

Tesla is donating 50 electric car charging stations to be deployed at Parks Canada locations around the country.

Parks Canada is a federal agency in Canada that is in charge of the country’s national parks, national marine conservation areas, and national historic sites.

They announced today a new effort to make it easier for electric vehicle owners to visit their locations:

“Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our generation. Canada’s network of protected areas plays an important role in helping mitigate the impacts of climate change and now, visiting Parks Canada places in your zero-emission vehicles is getting that much easier.”

Tesla is donating the charging stations.

Parks Canada added:

“Thanks to a donation from Tesla, we’re adding EV charging stations at more than 50 Parks Canada places across the country. These charging stations will support both Tesla and J1772 connectors. Parks Canada is proud to be making it easier for Canadians to choose zero-emission vehicles.”

The initiative appears to be part of Tesla’s Destination Charging network.

Under the program, Tesla deploys both Wall Connectors for its own cars and universal AC chargers for other electric vehicles at locations, like hotels, restaurants, and other popular locations.

In exchange, the owners of the locations pay for the electricity.

Tesla has deployed those Destination Chargers at tens of thousands of locations around the world.

This new initiative with Parks Canada expands Tesla’s charging infrastructure in Canada, which some owners have complained that is lacking in some ways.

Recently, Tesla started construction at many new Supercharger locations around the country (via Supercharge.info):

Tesla has been promising that the network will cover the Trans-Canadian highway for a long time now, but it has been delayed several times.

The automaker has now acquired permits or even started constructions on all locations along the highway.

However, some Supercharger locations can say months or even years in the permitting or construction phases.

Either way, it would appear that Tesla is putting more efforts on charging infrastructure in Canada – both on the Supercharger network front and on the Destination Charger network front.

