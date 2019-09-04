Greenworks Pro 60V Electric String Trimmer $99 (Reg. $150), more in today’s Green Deals

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks Pro 60V Max 13-inch Straight Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $99 shipped. That’s down as much s 33% from the regular going rate and the best price we’ve tracked to date. Greenworks Pro features a 60V power supply, which is included with purchase alongside a wall charger. Ideal for trimming up your yard as we enter the colder months of the season. It provides enough power to trim up to an acre of grass. Includes a four-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Etekcity (99% positive feedback from 247,000+) via Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of its Voltson Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $13.99 Prime shipped once you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $19, it just recently fell to $16. Now today’s offer knocks off an additional $2, saving you over 26% overall. With support for both Alexa or Assistant, you’ll be able command this two-pack of smart plugs from whichever smart speaker you prefer. Smartphone control enters to allow scheduling, energy monitoring and more. Over 4,500 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off end-of-summer lawn and patio items. Free shipping is available across the board and you’re looking at 4+ star ratings on everything. One standout is the Greenworks 20-Inch 40V Twin Force Cordless Lawn Mower for $214.99 shipped. Regularly up to around $350, today’s deal is a new Amazon low and the best price we can find on this configuration. Along with the 20-inch cutting deck and 40V of overall power, this setup includes a pair of batteries and a charger as well. Much like the rest of the gear found in our Green Deals roundups, this is a great way to get gas/oil out of your yard work routine. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% off the Amazon reviewers. More deals and details below.

