VW’s Seat unveils sleek new MEB-based electric SUV with 77 kWh battery pack

Seat, a Spanish automaker owned by Volkswagen, has unveiled a new electric SUV concept with a 77 kWh battery pack based on VW’s new MEB platform under its Cupra brand.

Like all of Volkswagen’s brands, Seat is working on the transition to electric vehicles.

The sleek el-Born all-electric hatchback with 260 miles of range is going to be their first all-electric car using VW’s MEB platform when it goes into production next year.

Now Seat is unveiling what it plans to do with electric SUVs:

“As we shift away from the conventional and enter a world powered by electrification, CUPRA is redefining elements like performance. After unveiling the CUPRA Formentor Concept earlier this year, CUPRA is going one step further into its vision of electrified performance with the CUPRA Tavascan Concept.”

The Tavascan is an aggressive-looking coupe SUV sitting high on 22″ wheels:

Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths commented on the new electric concept:

“Besides the CUPRA Formentor, which will be launched in 2020 alongside two other high-performance plug-in hybrid models, we have already proved our technological capabilities by developing the world’s first 100% electric touring car, the CUPRA e-Racer. With the presentation of the all-electric CUPRA Tavascan concept, we are translating this vision into the streets and proving that performance can be electrified.”

The concept is equipped with “a 77kWh lithium-ion battery pack”, which Seat claims is good for up to 450 km (280 miles), but the figure is based on the WLTP test cycle. It’s not as stringent as the EPA standard.

The battery pack is powering 2 electric motors with a combined 225kW (306PS) output.

Inside the vehicle, there are 4 sculptural bucket seats and 2 large screens:

“The sculptural 3D leather relief bucket seats offer form and function, comfort and security, while the wing dashboard floats across the front of the interior, providing both focus, and a sense of space. Behind the steering wheel, the driver is at the forefront, with a 12.3” digital instrument cluster providing all the information they need, supplemented by a 13” infotainment display.”

Here are a few pictures of the electric concept released by Cupra today:

The prototype of the Tavascan concept is going to debut at this year’s IAA Frankfurt International Motor Show.

Seat didn’t confirm any plans to bring the vehicle to production, but VW is planning to give MEB production capacity to all its brands, including Seat’s Cupra.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.