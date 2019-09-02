Crikey! Australia introduces its first homegrown naked electric motorcycle

Electric motorcycles are becoming so popular that new companies and models are popping up all over the place. The latest comes to us from down under, as Australia introduces the Fonzarelli NKD naked electric motorcycle.

Fonzarelli NKD electric motorcycle

The Fonzarelli NKD isn’t just any old electric motorcycle, it’s an electric dual-sport motorcycle.

The bike features trail-ready knobby tires, an adjustable hydraulic telescopic fork and an adjustable mono Sport Shock with a remote reservoir in the rear.

But while the Fonzarelli NKD should feel at home in the dirt, it seems the designers have paid special attention to ensure it can handle any city commute. Its digital dash and push-button start should make it a convenient urban commuter.

According to the company:

“NKD is the stripped back dual-sport mini-moto with serious fun-factor. Agile handling and a lightweight, compact build, allows the rider to control the electrifying torque curve of the bike, making it perfect for cutting through the urban jungle.”

That’s not an electric motorcycle, THIS is an electric motorcycle!

This little Aussie-manufactured dual sport bike packs quite a punch.

Hidden in its rear swingarm is a 10 kW belt-driving motor featuring 56 Nm (41 lb-ft) of torque. Not bad for a lightweight mini-moto. My own mini electric motorcycle, the $2,495 CSC City Slicker, is quite peppy with just a 3 kW rated (4 kW actual) electric motor, so the Fonzarelli NKD should really rip on the street.

The bike is available in two versions. The base model is rated for a top speed of 80 km/h (50 mph) and range of 60 km (37 mi) due to its relatively small 1.6 kWh Panasonic battery. Meanwhile, the higher performance model is rated for a top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph) and a range of 120 km (75 mi). You can also pick up a second battery to double the base version’s range for AUD $1,995, or about US $1,340.

Speaking of cash, the bike starts at around AUD $10,000 or US $6,700. That makes it cheaper than bikes like the Zero FX, though the performance isn’t really there to match. For a city runaround bike and occasional trail conquerer, the Fonzarelli NKD could be a fun ride though.

Electrek’s Take

I don’t really know much about Australian manufacturing, but I’m sure it costs more than Chinese manufacturing. For that reason, the price of the Fonzarelli NKD is probably pretty fair, even though the specs mean this isn’t going to a be a bike you ride on the highway very often.

But 62 mph in the premium version or even 50 mph in the base version sounds pretty sweet to me.

The 75 miles of range in the premium version is spot on for what I’d like to see. The 37 miles of range in the base version… that’s a bit on the low side. It could still work — and that’s about what I get in my City Slicker. But I’d definitely want to pick up a second battery to double that range.

The small wheels and unique design of the Fonzarelli NKD are also… interesting. It’s not my favorite aesthetic, but it doesn’t bother me either. I’d definitely be happy to be seen riding this bike to work every day.

What do you think of the Fonzarelli NKD? Let us know in the comments below!

