Your choice of electric lawn mowers from $119 in today’s Green Deals

Looking for a new electric lawn mower? Home Depot has the Ryobi 21-inch 40V Smart Trek Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $449 shipped. It typically goes for over $550. This top-of-the-line electric lawn mower is designed to make those summer chores a breeze. Thanks to its electric motor, you’ll be able to kiss gas and oil goodbye forever. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Walmart offers the Sun Joe 14-inch 28V Cordless Lawn Mower for $119 shipped. That’s nearly $50 off the original price, down $40 from Lowe’s and one of the best prices of all-time. Enjoy mowing your yard without any maintenance, thanks to an oil and gas-free design. The internal 12A and 28V motor powers a 14-inch cutting deck that has three heights. Ships with a single battery. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 25% off select outdoor power equipment. Deals start at $38 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the Ryobi 42-inch 75Ah Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower for $3,499 shipped. That’s good for $400 off and the best offer we can currently find. This Ryobi riding mower reimagines your lawn cutting experience with a fully battery-powered design that can cut up to 2.25 acres on a single charge. Features include a 42-inch steel deck, 12-position adjustment, side or mulching discharge and it even has a USB port for charging your device. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

