Tesla improves driving dynamics on new Raven Model S/X, small update for other cars

Tesla has started pushing a new software update to the fleet that includes improved driving dynamics for the new Raven Model S and Model X vehicles.

The new software also includes smaller updates for other Tesla cars.

Earlier this year, Tesla launched the new Raven Model S and Model X vehicles with a series of upgrades, including a new adaptive suspension and drive unit.

Now in a new 2019.32 software update that Tesla has been pushing to the fleet, the automaker claims to have improved the driving dynamics of the new version of these electric vehicles.

It wrote in the release notes:

We have improved the driving dynamics of your vehicle under heavy acceleration.

When launching the new Raven drive unit, Tesla claimed to have improved power and torque on the non-Performance variants of the Model S and Model X:

In addition to adding range, power and torque increases significantly across all Model S and Model X variants, improving 0-60 mph times for our Long Range and Standard Range models.

In the same software update, Tesla also has included an update to the latest version of the Model S key fob released last year.

Tesla wrote in the release notes:

An update is now available for Model S key fob (v2). to update key fobs, follow the instructions displayed when tapping Controls > Service > Key FOB Update. This update fixes bugs and improves security.

That’s right. Tesla is now even including key fob software updates as part of its over-the-air software update system.

Last year, the automaker started improving cryptography in their key fobs for Model S to “guard against attacks” after a string of Tesla thefts in the UK.

The new 2019.32 software update also includes new features for vehicles other than the Model S and X, and more specifically the newer Raven Model S and Model X, but it’s a much smaller update for the other cars, like Model 3.

Tesla is adding software update alerts to the status bar:

The status bar will now indicate when there is a software update available to be downloaded. Tapping the icon will take you directly to Controls > Software for additional details regarding the update.

Over the last year, Tesla started to make it easier for owners to see that they got an update, including a way to start the update from the mobile phone app without having to physically go to your car.

Finally, Tesla has also added Norwegian as a supported language for its system in the 2019.32.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.