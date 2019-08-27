Pick up an Anker cordless electric leaf blower for $120 (Reg. $150), more

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Roav 36V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $119.99 shipped when the on-page coupon and promo code ROAVLD88 is applied during checkout. That’s a $30 savings off the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen. This cordless leaf blower offers top speeds up to 220MPH with up to 30 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The battery can be full powered up in just 60 minutes. Best of all? No oil or gas to deal with. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its ROAV HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer for $119.99 shipped when promo code ROAVLD99 is applied during checkout. Regularly $200, this model recently dropped to $150 with today’s deal representing a new all-time low. Anker has been expanding its home good offerings over the last year and that includes this pressure washer. Features include a 1800W motor that provides 2100PSI, three nozzles, and a 26-foot hose. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Ahead of Labor Day, Goal Zero is taking 20% off a selection of its portable power banks, solar accessories, and lights with deals from $56. You’ll find some of the deals matched at the company’s official Amazon storefront. Headlining is the Sherpa 100AC Power Bank for $239.99 shipped at Amazon as well as direct. Normally $300 at B&H, today’s offer is good for a $60 discount and is the lowest we’ve ever seen. Featuring dual 60W USB-C PD ports, Sherpa 100AC comes loaded with other charging outputs including a 5W Qi pad, 2.4A USB-A and more. It also packs four rugged cables to power up just about any device. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

