Pick up a pair of TP-Link smart plugs for $33 in today’s Green Deals, more

Amazon offers two TP-Link HS105 Smart Plug Minis for $32.99 shipped. You’d typically pay upwards of $45 for this bundle. Today’s deal is at least $7 off the regular going rate. Looking to start or expand your smart home? This two-pack is an easy buy at just $15 per plug. Features include compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, a slim design that only blocks one outlet at a time and more. Leverage the free smartphone app to create schedules, which help cut down on energy vampires. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 5,000 Amazon customers. More Green Deals below.

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off select tankless water heaters. The deals start at $68with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the ATMOR ThermoPro 3.7GPM Stainless Steel Electric Tankless Water Heater at $224. As a comparison, it typically goes for $300. This is the second best price we’ve tracked all-time, as it hit $214 once at Amazon before. There are many reasons to make the switch to a tankless water heater, including continuous and on-demand hot water. This model provides up to 3.7GPM, which is ideal for smaller homes. Offers a digital display for easy control, a sleek design, and ships with a seven-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4/5 stars by over 200 Home Depot reviewers.

Ahead of Labor Day, Goal Zero is taking 20% off a selection of its portable power banks, solar accessories, and lights with deals from $56. You’ll find some of the deals matched at the company’s official Amazon storefront. Headlining is the Sherpa 100AC Power Bank for $239.99 shipped at Amazon as well as direct. Normally $300 at B&H, today’s offer is good for a $60 discount and is the lowest we’ve ever seen. Featuring dual 60W USB-C PD ports, Sherpa 100AC comes loaded with other charging outputs including a 5W Qi pad, 2.4A USB-A and more. It also packs four rugged cables to power up just about any device. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.