Add Sun Joe’s 14A Electric Pressure Washer to your arsenal for $124, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Sun Joe 2030PSI 14A Electric Pressure Washer for $124 shipped. Also at Walmart. Originally $199, it more recently sells for around $150. This pressure washer sports a 14A motor, five quick-connect spray tips, and a 20-foot hose. Ideal for fall cleanup around the house as the leafs start to come off the trees. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More Green Deals can be found below.

Amazon offers the Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel Charger for $174.99 shipped. Normally selling for $250 direct from Goal Zero, today’s offer saves you 30%, matches the overall Amazon all-time low and is the best price we’ve tracked in 2019. Goal Zero’s 28W solar panel pairs with the company’s Yeti and Sherpa power packs to offer a completely mobile power setup. It can refuel a connected device over USB as well at 2.4A, and an included detachable kickstand helps ensure you can get the most efficient angle. Campers, hikers, tailgaters and anyone else who spends time outside will find this to be a notable addition to their kit. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers. Head below for more.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TanTan Direct via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its smart plugs and light switches. The deals start at $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a two-pack of smart plugs for $13.29. You’d typically pay upwards of $20 for the pair. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking to expand a smart home, or simply dabble for the first time, this two-pack of smart plugs is a great place to start. Compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant make it a perfect pair for most setups. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 2,300 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for more smart home deals.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.