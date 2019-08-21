Get ready for fall with a WORX 3-in-1 Electric Trimmer for $42, more in today’s Green Deals

The official WORX eBay storefront offers its WG170 GT 3-in-1 Electric Trimmer/Edger/Mower for $42.49 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Price reflected at checkout. For comparison, it has a list price of $170 and Amazon currently offers it for $120. Today’s deal is the best offer available by at least $10. This 3-in-1 outdoor tool offers electric-powered trimming, edging and mowing. Best of all? No smelly gas or oil to deal with. Includes a one-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar Fence LED Lights for $13.99 Prime shipped when the code 6MOYVBQB is used at checkout. This is a 30% discount, brings the lights down to just $3.50 each, and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for a great way to illuminate the back yard, look no further. These lights offer you the ability to brighten up four different outdoor areas, making it simple for guests to find their way around. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

The official Best Buy eBay storefront offers the Philips Hue Color Ambiance Three-Bulb Starter Kit with Hue Switch for $139.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically you’d pay $190, with today’s offer matching our previous mention and coming within $20 of the all-time low. Featuring three Color Ambiance LED bulbs, this bundle comes with the Hue Bridge alongside the brand’s dimmer switch. All of its inclusions make this starter kit a notable way to built out your smart home. And since it works with Siri, Alexa and Assistant, you’ll be able to command the multicolor lights with your preferred assistant. Over 1,065 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

