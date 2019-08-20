Arcadia Power offers a clean source of energy for your home, get a $20 gift card with sign-up

For anyone who cares about the planet, selecting an energy supplier can be difficult. You don’t want to encourage fossil fuels, but you can’t afford to pay more. The answer? With Arcadia Power, you don’t need to choose — in fact, you might save money. Right now, you can get a $20 Amazon gift card when you sign up for a free account. To preserve our planet for future generations, it’s important that we cut down on using fossil fuels. Unfortunately, most providers still rely heavily on coal and gas. In contrast, Arcadia Power connects with solar projects and wind farms around the country and negotiates a low price on your behalf. This means you get clean, green energy at an affordable price. You don’t even need to switch provider — Arcadia Power just replaces fossil fuels with renewable alternatives. To get started, you simply sign up online and connect your utility account. Arcadia Power then finds you the cheapest green energy and calculates your bill. You can easily see exactly what you are paying, how much you have saved, and how much green energy you’re using. It’s that simple. Head over to Arcadia Power now and sign up for a free account to claim your $20 Amazon gift card. More Green Deals below.

Homesmart (97% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a two-pack of Koogeek Smart Color LED Light Bulbs for $19.19 Prime shipped when promo code DYVK2FGD is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $25 price tag and nearly $1 less than our previous mention. These 60W light bulbs deliver LED savings and smart functionality with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. No hub is required, making this an easy way to expand or start your smart home setup. Preset schedules help cutdown on energy use. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Woot is offering various Greenworks products on sale today, headlined by the 16-inch Reel Lawn Mower plus 7A Electric Leaf Blower for $59 Prime shipped. This bundle typically goes for upwards of $100. It’s an easy way to ditch gas this fall in favor of a more environmentally-friendly answer.

