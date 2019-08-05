Save on Kobalt electric outdoor tools, Ryobi lawn mowers, and more in today’s Green Deals

Lowe’s offers the Kobalt 2-piece 40V Cordless Electric Blower and String Trimmer Kit for $133.33 shipped. Regularly a $250 value, this is the best price we’ve tracked and over 30% off the regular price for this bundle. Ships with Kobalt’s 40V 13-inch string trimmer and blower, a 2.5Ah battery and wall charger. Perfect for keeping your yard nice and tidy while also doing away with lawn clippings and more. Kobalt’s lineup of outdoor electric tools has solid ratings across the board. More deals below.

Looking for a new electric lawn mower? Home Depot has the Ryobi 21-inch 40V Smart Trek Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $369 shipped. It typically goes for over $500. This top-of-the-line electric lawn mower is designed to make those summer chores a breeze. Thanks to its electric motor, you’ll be able to kiss gas and oil goodbye forever. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa HS103 Smart Plug Plug Lite for $12.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $18, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. If you have an Alexa or Google Assistant-powered smart home, quickly expand your setup with these affordable TP-Link plugs. Notable features include voice control, automatic scheduling, and support for both iOS and Android apps. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

