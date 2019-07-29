Sun Joe’s Pro electric 14A lawn mower is down to $87, more

Amazon offers the Sun Joe MJ401E-Pro 14-inch 13A Electric Lawn Mower for $87.15 shipped. That’s down from the usual $115 or so price tag at competing retailers like Home Depot. Today’s offer is the second best we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. Notable features include a 13A electric motor which powers a 14-inch blade path. Ships with a discharge chute and 10-gallon collection bag. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Nest Thermostat E + Google Home Mini for $143.65 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s up to $75 off what you’d typically spend on both of these and is within a few bucks of the lowest price we have tracked. Nest Thermostat E offers a frosted, round design that in many ways mimics the higher-end model while clocking in at a significantly lower price point. It’s compatible with Assistant, making the included Google Home Mini a fantastic addition that will allow you to tweak temps using your voice. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Woot offers Prime members the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 in various colors for $84.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $125 at retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is also $15 less than our previous mention. AeroGarden lets you grow up to six plants at a time with room for 12-inches vertically. No soil is required, just use the included pods and water as appropriate. The summer planting season will be winding down soon, and this is a great way to keep the fresh herbs growing all year round. Amazon customers have left a 4/5 star rating overall.

