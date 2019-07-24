This 4-pack of Philips 60W LED bulbs is 50% off, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of 60W equivalent Philips LED Dimmable A19 Light Bulbs for $5.38 Prime shipped. This is down nearly 50% from its going rate and marks a new 2019 low. If you’re still using incandescent or CFL bulbs, upgrading to LED is a must. Each of these bulbs only uses 9.5W of electricity, while outputting the same 800 lumens you’d expect from an older 60W. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More deals below.

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of ecobee Room Sensors for $49 shipped. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $40, and is a $30 savings over their going rate. You’ll gain not only individual room temperature sensing here but also occupancy alerts. This allows your thermostat to know what rooms to pay attention to when it’s choosing what rooms to base its cooling or heating off of.

We also spotted that POWOBEST US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon has its 20000mAh Solar Powered Portable Battery with built-in Qi Charger down to $30.09 shipped when you use the code BC5DQ98Z at checkout. This is down from its $43 going rate and among the best pricing we’ve tracked. If you’re going out on any hikes, camping trips, or other outdoor adventures this summer or fall, be sure to have this in your backpack. You can use the power of the sun to recharge your new portable battery, and if you’ve got a Qi-enabled phone, like the iPhone X, then it offers a built-in charger too. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

