Save 50% on this smart RGB LED bulb, now $20 + more in today’s Green Deals

B&H Photo is offering the TP-Link LB130 Kasa Smart Color A19 LED Light Bulb for $19.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from the $40 going rate at B&H, $35 price at Amazon, and is a match of our last mention. This smart bulb not only offers the normal energy savings you’ve come to expect with LED bulbs but also some extra smart features. From scheduling on/off times in an app to turning off all lights with voice commands through Alexa or Assitant as you leave the house. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More deals below.

If you’ve already got a smart home setup with ecobee, then you can’t miss this 2-pack of SmartSensors for $54 shipped at Amazon. This is down from its normal $79 price and marks one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. Not only do these sensors measure temperature, but also occupancy, allowing your A/C or heat to only run when people are home.

There’s also another Ryobi sale at Home Depot, this time offering some string trimmers and other DIY home essentials on sale. All of these tools are battery-powered, negating the need for dirty oil or gas. Be sure to shop that entire sale here.

Control your home’s ambience with this TP-Link Smart LED lightbulb. Its free Kasa app lets you turn lights on and off or change the brightness remotely through Wi-Fi, and it can be set to any of 16 million colors. This TP-Link Smart lightbulb is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands.

