This new lightweight $29,000 electric car can be parked on a wall

The Nobe 100 is a new lightweight electric car currently offered for ~$29,000 and it can be parked vertically on a wall to save space.

Nobe is an Estonia-based company trying to bring to market an electric car with a few distinctive features.

First off, it’s extremely light.

The company says that it starts at 600 kg (1,323 lbs). The lightweight design results in a decent 210 km (130 miles) range on just a 21 kWh battery pack.

A version with a 25 kWh battery pack and 260 km (162 mile) range is also offered. The longer-range version is also equipped with in-wheel motors in each wheel for a total max power of 72 kW versus 54 kW for the base version.

Part of the reason why they can make the car so light and efficient is the three-wheel design.

Another clearly distinctive feature is the retro-looking design reminiscent of some three-wheelers found in Europe in the 1970s:

Nobe is also claiming that it will be the first electric car that will be easily upgradable with both software and hardware.

They wrote on their Indiegogo campaign:

We will make it easy for you to upgrade the batteries, motors and other electronics as technology evolves and we advance the Nobe model, meaning your vehicle is cutting edge for its entire, very long, lifespan.

We’ll make it possible for you to upgrade your other hardware too. Whether its wear and tear, external damage or simply a desire to change its colour, you can swap exterior panels for new and recycle the old with us.

Another advantage of being so light is that it can even be parked vertically on a wall.

The company claims to have a system that can do just that:

Nobe is trying to bring the vehicle to market in 2021 and is selling the first 10 units for ~$29,000 through Indiegogo.

Electrek’s Take

I like it. Although, I recommend to always be careful with crowdfunding campaigns, especially really ambitious ones, like for complex products such as a car, and when they have a long delivery time.

However, Nobe appears to have prototypes, which is a good sign.

As for the concept, it is smart in my opinion, but I think it’s a bit expensive for the specs — though understandable for a small volume vehicle.

Hopefully, they are successful and they can ramp up production and reduce the price.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.