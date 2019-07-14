Tesla to make Tomorrowland electric in new partnership with Disney, sources say

Tesla is reportedly in discussions with Disney to sponsor and make the Tomorrowland Speedway electric in a new partnership to promote electric transport.

The Tomorrowland Speedway is a ride at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida where kids can take the wheel of a gas-powered go-kart to drive along a scenic track.

According to a report from Just Disney, a news site about all things Disney, Tesla is talking with the entertainment company to sponsor the racing attraction and make it electric:

‘Our sources inside the company are giving us whispers of Elon Musk meeting with top execs on how Tesla would truly put visitors behind the wheel of all electric vehicles. Tesla would sponsor the speedway and surrounding stadium and give guests the true vision of “driving in the future”.’

The report states that Disney would change its gas-powered go-karts to electric vehicles, which would have a Tesla logo on them.

It wouldn’t be Tesla’s first time investing in marketing electric vehicles to younger generations.

Over the last few years, Tesla has been working with Radio Flyer to make toy versions of the Model S for kids.

Electrek’s Take

While Tesla doesn’t do much traditional advertising, I’d argue that this is not really traditional and I definitely think there’s something to it.

I like it for the same reason that I like that Tesla has been working with Radio Flyer on the ‘Tesla for Kids’: get them into electric cars when they’re young.

It’s a great way to convert kids into Tesla fans and EV enthusiasts at a young age and make electric powertrains the norm for them.

As for Disney’s standpoint, electric vehicles are definitely better in every way for an application like the Tomorrowland Speedway ride.

The quieter powertrain with zero emission or smell will make for a much better experience and it will greatly reduce the cost of operation.

I hope the rumor is true because I think this might be a rare win-win-win situation.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.