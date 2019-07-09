Nature Power 100W Complete Solar Kit $89, smart plugs, and more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Nature Power 100W Complete Solar Kit for $88.88 shipped. Regularly up to $180, today’s deal is $11 less than our previous mention and the best we can find. This panel is capable of pushing 100 watts of power, which is ideal for charging 12 volt batteries. Tote it around for your camping setup or wherever your adventures take you. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Newegg offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plugs for $19.98 shipped. That’s good for a 41% discount from the going rate of purchasing two at Amazon, matches our previous mention and is $1.50 under the per smart plug Amazon low. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plugs work with the Kasa line of smart home accessories and sport Alexa, Assistant and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. With over 15,000 customers having left a review, these smart plugs carry a 4.3/5 star rating.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LuminAid via Amazon offers its 2-in-1 PackLite Phone Charger Solar Lantern for $29.95 shipped. As a comparison, Amazon typically charges over $40. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. With a built-in solar panel and 2000mAh battery, this is an easy way to charge up your device no matter where your adventures take you. Not only can it power up your phone at 2.1A speeds, it also features a built-in 150 lumen lamp that provides up to 50 hours of light on-the-go. It’s also water- and shatter-proof, so it’s ready for just about anything. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.