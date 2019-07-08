Sun Joe electric outdoor tools and more on sale in today’s Green Deals

Today only, Home Depot has the Sun Joe 12-inch 8A electric garden tiller for $104.99. Regularly around $135 at Amazon, this is the best offer we can find. With warm weather here, this is a great time to till up your gardens and start planting. Without any oil, gas, or fumes to deal with, this is a great way to jumpstart your summer activities. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Next up and today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Ultra with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $99.99 Prime shipped. You’ll be charged a $6 delivery fee if you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership. As a comparison, it was originally listed at $200 and that’s been around the going rate since. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention at Woot and $30 less than Amazon’s historic all-time low price. AeroGarden Ultra makes it easy to jump start your garden this summer or grow fresh herbs all year round. This model has a built-in display for tinkering with settings, and ensuring that your LED lights are at just the right levels for your preferred vegetables. Ships with a gourmet seed pod which includes “Genovese Basil, Thai Basil, Thyme, Mint, Curley Parsley, Chives and Dill & 3 oz. patented nutrients.” Over 525 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.2/5 star rating at Amazon.

