Save $600 on Ryobi’s electric zero turn lawn mower, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 42-inch 75Ah Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower for $3,299 shipped. That’s good for $600 off and a match of the best we’ve seen. This Ryobi riding mower reimagines your lawn cutting experience with a fully battery-powered design that can cut up to 3 acres on a single charge. Features include a 42-inch steel deck, 12-position adjustment, side or mulching discharge and it even has a USB port for charging your device. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Etekcity (99% positive all-time feedback from over 245,000) via Amazon offers a two-pack of its Alexa and Assistant-enabled Smart Plugs for $18.17 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UWUGNUWN at checkout. Typically fetching $35, it’s now down to $25. The added promotions take an additional 28% off, saving you a total of $20. For comparison, today’s offer comes within $0.50 of the per smart plug all-time. These smart plugs work with both Alexa and Assistant and feature scheduling capabilities as well. Another perk is that Etekcity’s smart plugs double as a night light thanks to a built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its Landscaping 26-gallon Collapsible Yard Waste Bag/Leaf Bin for $13.59 shipped. This is over 30% off the going rate and is the best available, and matching our last mention. If you plan to mow the lawn or clean up leaves this fall, you’ll thank yourself for buying this bag. With a 26-gallon capacity, you’ll enjoy the ability to hold all of your yard waste in one place. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

