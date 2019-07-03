Milwaukee’s Electric String Trimmer is $199 (33% off), more in today’s Green Deals

Today only, Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $199. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Milwaukee’s electric tool line is a great way to ditch the gas and oil for a more enjoyable outdoor work experience. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more Green Deals.

Emerson Thermostats via Rakuten is offering its Sensi HomeKit Thermostat (ST55) for $71.20 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s 20% off Amazon’s recently discounted offer and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. I bought my first HomeKit-compatible thermostat several years back. While many would argue that it’s not too hard to launch the thermostat’s dedicated app to tweak temps, I’ve found it so much better to have all my smart devices in one app, no matter their brand. This is what Google Home, Alexa, and Apple HomeKit bring to the table and this thermostat is compatible with all three. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers 33-Feet of LITOM Solar String Lights for $9.99 Prime shipped when the code A6H584WL is used at checkout. This is down over 40% from the going rate and is the best available. This string light kit is perfect for upgrading your outdoor space. Plus, since these lights are solar powered, you’ll be able to enjoy a simple setup experience that requires no plugs or batteries. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

