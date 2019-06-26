Pick up two Anker Smart LED Light Bulbs for $25 (Reg. $35), more in today’s Green Deals

EufyHome (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a two-pack of its Lumos Smart LED Light Bulb for $24.74 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $33, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. These LED lights offer smartphone control, making it easy to create schedules and save energy with unnecessary usage. They are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Rated 4/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi HomeKit Thermostat on sale for $89 shipped. Also at Home Depot and Rakuten. Normally $100 or more, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2019 and beats our last mention by $6. Normally, HomeKit-enabled thermostats like the ecobee are around $250, so this sale is a great way to add smarts to your home on a budget. Not only will you get HomeKit compatibility here, but also Alexa and Assistant, giving you full voice control no matter what ecosystem you use. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today only, B&H offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS107 2-outlet Smart Plugs for $39.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, Amazon typically charges $30 for single plug. We previously saw this bundle for $45. These unique smart home plug offers two outlets, which we rarely see in this product category. Create schedules and more to easily eliminate energy vampires. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant setups. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More TP-Link smart home deals below.

B&H also has a two-pack of TP-Link LB200 Smart BR30 LED Light Bulbs for $24.99. You’d typically expect to pay $40 for this bundle. With voice control and automatic scheduling, you can take your outdoor or kitchen lights to a whole new level. Rated 4/5 stars.

