Sun Joe 16-inch Reel Lawn Mower is $68, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Sun Joe 16-inch Manual Walk-Behind Reel Lawn Mower for $67.99 shipped. Regularly $85, this is $2 less than our previous mention and the best price we can find. Ditch the oil and gas…and electric for that matter this summer for an old school reel lawn mower. This model weighs under 25-pounds and sports a 16-inch blade. A nine position adjustable system lets you get just the right cut. Includes a two-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More deals below.

Amazon offers the new ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit and Voice Control for $235.32 shipped. Just announced earlier this month, today’s deal is the first discount we’ve tracked since it was released, and thus, a new Amazon all-time low. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Learn more in our previous coverage. Early reviews are solid much like the rest of ecobee’s existing lineup.

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the AeroGarden Harvest 360 in various colors for $74.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this a new Amazon all-time low by $20 and the best price we can currently find. AeroGarden is a great way to grow herbs and more year-round. You don’t have to wait for the sun to come out to enjoy fresh veggies with this nifty garden system. Today’s deal is available in two colors with enough space to grow up to six 12-inch plants at a time. Rated 3.8/5 stars. More deals below.

