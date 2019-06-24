Rachio smart sprinkler controllers are on sale from $200, more in today’s Green Deals

PC Richard & Son offers the Rachio 8-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $199.99 shipped. That’s a $30 savings off the regular going rate, and just the third discount we’ve tracked all-time. You can grab the upgraded 16-zone model for $229.99, which is a $50 savings from the usual price. Rachio’s third generation smart sprinkler controller offers “p to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill thanks to integrated smart weather tracking. Works with HomeKit, Nest, and other smart home platforms. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Trusted seller Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the ecobee4 Smart Alexa and HomeKit Thermostat for $169.15 shipped when you’re signed into a free Rakuten account and code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Having originally sold for $249, we’ve more recently seen it fetching $199 at Amazon and B&H. Today’s offer matches our previous mention and is one of the lowest we’ve seen this year. For further comparison, you’ll still find it for $230 at Best Buy. ecobee4 is as feature-packed as a smart thermostat can come these days, rocking HomeKit support out of the box as well as doubling as an Alexa speaker. Plus to help ensure your home is being heated or cooled effectively, it includes an extra room sensor for monitoring temperatures. Over 1,6780 customers have left a 4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa KP400 Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $40, it just dropped to $35 at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H. Today’s offer is still one of the first few notable discounts we’ve seen, is $8 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. As one of TP-Link’s latest smart home devices, the KP400 smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights and more. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant and others. Those looking to bring their smart home tech to the patio or backyard will find this to be a great option, especially now that it’s summer. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,900 customers.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.