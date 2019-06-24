Nissan turns its electric van into a zero-emission ice cream truck

Nissan partnered with Mackie’s of Scotland, an ice cream producer, to create a new version of its e-NV200 all-electric van designed to be a zero-emission ice cream truck.

Most ice cream vans, particularly older models, have diesel engines that have to keep running when the trucks are not driving in order to operate the refrigeration equipment.

It creates a great opportunity to electrify these vehicles and cut emissions.

Kalyana Sivagnanam, managing director of Nissan Motor Great Britain, said about the project:

“Ice cream is enjoyed the world over, but consumers are increasingly mindful of the environmental impact of how we produce such treats, and the ‘last mile’ of how they reach us. This project is a perfect demonstration of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility strategy, applying more than a decade of EV experience and progress in battery technology to create cleaner solutions for power on the go – in ways customers might not expect. By eliminating harmful tailpipe emissions, and increasing our use of renewable energy, we can help make this a better world for everyone.”

The e-NV200 is equipped with a 40 kWh battery pack that results in a 124-miles (WLTP) range.

It’s plenty to cover an ice cream route, but the range will go down fast if the battery pack also powers the refrigeration equipment so Nissan found another solution.

The vehicle is using the Nissan Energy ROAM, which is a portable battery pack system, to power the onboard equipment:

The two Nissan Energy ROAM units have a combined storage capacity of 1.4 kWh and can each output power at up to 1kW.

It is one of the first applications of the energy storage system.

The all-electric, zero-emission ice cream truck concept was unveiled for ‘Clean Air Day’ in the UK on June 20th.

The Nissan Energy ROAM is launching in Europe in 2019 and pricing will be announced soon.

As for the e-NV200 electric van, it is available in 10 European markets and the new version with the 40 kWh battery pack is proving quite popular.

Nissan says that commercial costumers are starting to seriously consider electric vehicles and they have received over 10,000 orders for the e-NV200 electric van.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.