Save on Anker Lumos Smart LED Light Bulbs – now $14 in today’s Green Deals, more

EufyHome (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Lumos Smart LED Light Bulb for $13.99 shipped when promo code EUFYBULB is applied during checkout. Regularly $22, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Both LED lights offer smartphone control, making it easy to create schedules and save energy with unnecessary usage. They are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More deals below.

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering the Nest 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat for $155.18 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $95 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within just $5 of its all-time low. When it comes to smart thermostats, few can compete with the good looks offered by Nest. It doesn’t stop there, support for Alexa and Assistant ensure that users can tweak temps using voice assistant-focused devices like Echo or Google Home. For those times when voice doesn’t make sense, its round design makes temperature adjustments just a twist away. The companion Nest app for iOS and Android also lets users quickly manage the climate in their space. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

