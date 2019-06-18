Anker’s Powerhouse 120000mAh Portable Generator is $350 (Reg. $500), more

Anker’s eBay storefront offers its Powerhouse 400Wh 120000mAh Portable Generator for $349.99 shipped. Discount reflected in-cart. Regularly $500, today’s deal is good for $120 off and the best available. The Anker Powerhouse delivers everything you need to enjoy power on-the-go with out having to use a gas generator. Its 120000mAh battery provides juice to four USB ports, an AC outlet, and more. It can power a TV, mini fridge, MacBooks and other devices. Ever since I positively reviewed this model last year, I’ve used it to power up drones away from home and run my projection system outdoors. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

VMExpress via Newegg offers a 6-pack of Sylvania Lightify Smart LED Light Bulbs for $27.69 shipped. Regularly $35 or more, this is an easy way to grab smart LED light bulbs at a significant discount. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Amazon offers the Panasonic eneloop Power Pack with charger, 8 AA and 4 AAA rechargeable batteries for $34.99 shipped. Also at B&H. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $50 with today’s deal being the best we’ve tracked at Amazon in years and a match of our previous mention. Panasonic’s eneloops are a must-have for any tech-laden setup. This bundle includes 12 batteries and a quick charger. I like to use these batteries on my Xbox One Elite controller and various Apple input devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

