Renault launches new ZOE with more range, faster/DC charging, more power

Renault is launching an updated version of the ZOE with some design changes and a bigger battery pack for more range, faster charging, and more power.

New Renault ZOE 2020 Design

The French automaker described the design changes in a press release:

“From the audacity of its youth to the dynamism of its adulthood, New ZOE has also reached a milestone in terms of design. The soft shapes of the previous generation now have more distinct characteristics that make the car stand out on the road as well as providing more seating. Groupe Renault’s designers have paid particular attention to the interior’s quality finishes, its comfort and the ergonomics. A noteworthy addition to New ZOE is the 10-inch driver’s display – a unique feature available right from entry level.”

Here are a few images of the new ZOE:

New Renault ZOE 2020 Range and Charging

The biggest upgrade is arguably the battery pack, which now has a 52 kWh capacity.

Renault says that it enables 390 kilometers (242 miles) of WLTP-rated range:

“New ZOE has a Z.E. 50 battery which takes its range up to 390 kilometers on the WLTP. It now also offers fast direct current charging, an addition to the alternating current charging options already available at home or on the street.”

That’s a lot of capacity in a relatively small form factor:

The new ZOE is also equipped with a new 100 kW motor to give it a little more power:

“New ZOE adds a more powerful 100 kW motor, perfectly suited to the fast lane, to the intrinsic charms of electric driving, and also a new mode particularly adapted to urban driving, allowing for the reduced use of the brake pedal, as well as many driving aids designed for comfort and safety.”

As for the charging capacity, the new ZOE can charge at 50 kW at DC fast-charging stations and it can charge at up to 22 kW with its onboard chargers.

A Renault Zoe EV fan Youtube Channel got an early look:

Electrek’s Take

Renault has long been maintaining an impressive market share in the EV space of several European markets. Is this new version going to help?

While this is an interesting spec bump for an existing EV, it looks like it could be hard for Renault to compete with the new EVs hitting the market without working on a new platform.

These incremental improvements are good, but the market is moving to 100+ kW charging and unless you can bring the price down significantly, it will be hard to compete without it. It is starting to feel a lot like the ChevyBolt/Ampera-E in specs so there’s obviously a big missed opportunity for GM and its 4 year old flagship EV there.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

