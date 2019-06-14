Friday’s Best Green Deals: Smart LED Light Bulbs $7.50, Level 2 EV Charger $250, more

Etekcity via Amazon offers its Smart LED Light Bulb for $7.69 shipped when promo code UQSQ6X4D is applied at checkout and the on-page coupon is clipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $20 but typically is listed at $13-$15 these days. This is the best price we’ve tracked. Aside from the usual LED light bulb benefits here, you’ll be able to enjoy Alexa and Google Assistant controls, making it easy to create schedules and save further. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more Green Deals.

Next up, Walmart has the ACCELL Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charger for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $350 at Amazon, this is the best price we can find. Rated for 100-240V of power, this charger uses the J1772 standard and ships with a two-year warranty. Early ratings are solid.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 43% off Ecosmart tankless water heater systems. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the EcoSmart ECO 11 13Kw model at $152.45. That’s down from the usual $220 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Tankless water heaters are the future, and today’s featured deal is a great fit for smaller apartments and the like. It ships with a lifetime warranty and can “save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost.” I installed one in my home recently and my favorite feature is that you’ll rarely, if ever, run out of hot water. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

