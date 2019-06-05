Electric outdoor tools, solar panels, more in today’s best Green Deals

Amazon offers the Greenworks 12A Corded Edger for $50.44 shipped. Regularly up to $80 at other retailers like Lowe’s, this is a new Amazon all-time low price. Take your lawn and garden to the next level with an electric edger. You’ll be able to skip the gas and oil here while easily trimming up the perimeter of your garden bed and walkways. Features include a 12A motor, adjustable handles and more. Rated 4/5 stars. Be sure to grab an extra outdoor extension cord to complete your setup. Head below for more Green Deals.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off solar panels and accessories. One standout is the Renogy 100-watt Monocrystalline Solar Starter Kit for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200 direct, it has sold for closer to $197 at Amazon and is currently listed for $180 from Home Depot. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. This kit has everything you need to get started including the negative ground Charge Controller, MC4 Connectors, Tray Cable, Mounting Z Brackets (for RV or boat) and the solar panel itself. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 Amazon customers.

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Single Pole/3-way Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for $79.95 shipped. While this kit typically sells for $100, today’s offer saves you 20% and brings the price down to match our previous mention for the all-time low. Included in the Dimmer set is a Caseta bridge, in-wall switch, Pico remote and wallplate bracket. With baked-in HomeKit support leading the way, Lutron’s smart lighting ecosystem also works with Alexa as well as Assistant. And unlike many other in-wall smart light switches, Lutron’s Dimmer Kit doesn’t require a neutral wire. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 660 customers.

