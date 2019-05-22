Today’s best Green Deals: WORX Hydroshot Electric Cleaner $75, smart home gear, more

Today only, Woot offers the WORX WG629 Hydroshot 20V Portable Power Cleaner for $74.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $119 and goes for over $100 at most retailers including Amazon. Today’s deal is $4 less than our previous mention. Forget about cumbersome gas-powered pressure washers, this ultra-portable option from WORX delivers 94PSI of cleaning power. That’s not as much as some other options on the market, but upkeep here is minimal. Simply attach to your hose and power up the included battery to start cleaning. Rated 4+ stars by 50% of Amazon customers. More below.

B&H offers a two-pack of TP-Link HS100 Smart Plugs for $21.98 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay over $30 as a single plug usually goes for around $15 or more at retailers like B&H. This is an easy way to add Alexa and Google Assistant supported plugs to your smart, while saving energy along the way.

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the 3rd Generation Nest Thermostat in Stainless Steel or White for $170 shipped when promo code GG30 is applied during checkout. Note: You must be logged into your Rakuten account to take advantage of this offer. Originally $249 and closer to $200 or more at Amazon, today’s offer is the best available and $1 less than our previous mention. Nest’s thermostat is loved for its automatic scheduling features, sleek design and smartphone control. Jump over to this page and see if your existing setup is compatible with a third generation Nest thermostat. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.