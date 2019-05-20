Outfit your home with 3 energy-conscious TP-Link smart switches for $58 in today’s best Green Deals

Newegg offers a three-pack of TP-Link smart switches for $57.98 shipped. This is combined bundle of HS200 and HS210 switches, which each individually retail for over $25 depending on the model. If you’re looking to dive into smart home life, and want to save some energy along the way, these light switches are perfect. You’ll be able to count on all the usual Alexa and Google Assistant features plus utilize automatic scheduling to help cut down on energy vampires. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Ultra with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $119.95 Prime shipped. You’ll be charged a $6 delivery fee if you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership. As a comparison, it was originally listed at $200 and that’s been around the going rate since. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention at Woot and $10 less than Amazon’s historic all-time low price. AeroGarden Ultra makes it easy to jump start your garden this summer or grow fresh herbs all year round. This model has a built-in display for tinkering with settings, and ensuring that your LED lights are at just the right levels for your preferred vegetables. Ships with a gourmet seed pod which includes “Genovese Basil, Thai Basil, Thyme, Mint, Curley Parsley, Chives and Dill & 3 oz. patented nutrients.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER String Trimmer/Edger & Sweeper Combo (LCC221) for $49.99 shipped. Note: a $10 discount will automatically be applied at checkout. That’s about $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Whether trimming, edging, or sweeping, you’ll appreciate that both tools included in this combo weigh in at under 5 pounds each. The string trimmer features an automatic feed spool that makes finishing up your lawn easier than ever. Both tools operate using an interchangeable 20V MAX 1.5Ah battery, allowing you to swap it between them at any time. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.