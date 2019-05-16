Save on EGO and Ryobi electric outdoor tools in today’s best Green Deals

Home Depot offers the EGO 56V 15-inch Electric Cordless String Trimmer for $159 shipped. That’s at least $20 off the regular going rate and the best price we can find. This model features a 15-inch 56V build with a new rapid reload head that lets you wing line “in seconds.” Ships with a 2.5Ah battery, which is compatible with the rest of EGO’s lineup. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another standout deal at Home Depot is the EGO 56V Turbo Cordless Electric Blower for $149 shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for $199. That $50 savings delivers one of the best prices we’ve tracked on this EGO electric blower. Features include speeds up to 530 CFM, 75-minutes of run-time and a weather-resistant construction. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Home Depot also have the Ryobi 18V ONE+ string trimmer, blower and hedge trimmer kit for $169 shipped. That’s down from $239 and the best price we can find. For around the same price as today’s featured deals, you can get all three outdoor tools. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

