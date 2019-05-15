Wednesday’s best Green Deals: Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer $120, smart sprinkler systems, more

Amazon offers the Sun Joe SPX3200 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for $119.99 shipped. That’s good for roughly $60 off the regular going rate, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low price and the best we can find. This ultra-portable electric pressure washer is powered by a 14.5A electric motor, sports five quick-connect spray tips, and 360-degree easy glide wheels for “maximum maneuverability.” Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals below.

Netro Home via Newegg is currently offering its Sprite Smart Wi-Fi Sprinkler Controller (12-Zone) for $94.99 shipped when the code SPRINGSV5 is used at checkout. Normally $130 at Amazon, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With the ability to command up to 12 zones of your watering system, you’ll gain smartphone and voice control of your home’s sprinklers with this hub. Plus, with advanced water saving technologies like weather forecasting and historical statistics, you’ll save even more on your water bill. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Home Depot offers ecobee4 bundled with extra room sensors for $216 shipped. As a comparison, the thermostat typically goes for $249 and the sensors for over $60. Both are currently on sale, but today’s deal still beats those combined offers by $38. This is also $34 less than our previous mention. ecobee4 delivers just about everything you’d want in 2019 when it comes to a smart thermostat. That includes HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant control, automatic scheduling and more. It’s a full-featured thermostat that’s only matched currently by the Nest. Rated 4/5 stars.

